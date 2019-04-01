Hamilton Tiger-Cats kicker Lirim Harjullahu returns for two-year contract

A key component of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats has signed a two-year contract.

Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu played all 18 regular season games with the Tiger-Cats last season, racking up an outstanding field goal percentage.

He connected on 46-of-54 field goal attempts, averaging 45 yards per punt on 95 attempts.

That success was mirrored in the 2018 post-season.

Born in Kosobo, Hajrullahu, who started playing football in St. Catharines when he was 10 years old, went 5-for-6 on field goals in two playoff games.

In 89 career CFL games over five seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2014-15), Toronto Argonauts (2016-17) and Tiger-Cats (2018), Hajrullahu has converted 192 of 232 field goals (82.8 per cent) and 155 of 169 single convert attempts (91.7 per cent), while averaging 44.3 yards per punt on 545 attempts.

He was named the West Division’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2014, an East Division All-Star in 2016, and won the 105th Grey Cup with the Argos in 2017 after kicking the game-winning 32-yard field goal with 53 seconds left in the fourth quarter.