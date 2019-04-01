McGill University student urges institution to beef up security amid reports of harassment

A McGill University student is calling on the post-secondary institution to step up its security measures after she says she was followed by a man.

Viveca Lee says she was approached by a man in his 20s at the corner of Sherbrooke and University streets in September 2018. Lee says the man started with a compliment then asked her several personal questions while following her.

She said a similar incident had happened to her at the nearby Eaton Centre earlier that week.

“The first time I dismissed it and thought it wasn’t a big deal,” she said. “But after the second time, seeing he had followed the same words as the first man, I was a little confused.”

Lee is speaking out after Concordia University students reported similar incidents unfolding at school.

Concordia University student Lisa Komlos posted about her experience on social media and says was flooded with responses of women who say they have gone through the same ordeal on and off campus.

Concordia has since warned students and says it has increased vigilance on campus.

In a statement, the university told Global News they are in touch with Montreal police, Université du Québec à Montréal and McGill.

Lee says she would like for McGill University to follow suit.

“I contacted McGill services. However they have still not addressed the situation,” Lee said.

Lee also posted a warning of her own to several McGill Facebook groups. She says she received multiple replies from women saying similar incidents had happened to them.

“Knowing this is happening still and it’s happening not just at McGill but at Concordia and around Montreal is really scary,” she said. “And the fact no one has been talking about it, is really crazy.”

On Monday afternoon, the university sent a message to students sharing safety tips and encouraging them to call its security services at 514-398-3000 (downtown campus) or 514-398-7777 (Macdonald campus) if they feel unsafe or see anything suspicious.

McGill also has their SSMU’s Walksafe program (514-398-2498) which provides free nighttime accompaniment to anyone in Montreal among other resources. ​