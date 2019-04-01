Candle display shining a light on overdose deaths in B.C.

Interior Health is shining a light on overdose deaths through a travelling candle display.

Between January 2016 and December 2018, 645 people in the health region died from an illicit drug overdose. As part of the display, one candle will be lit for each person.

Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops have seen the highest numbers of overdose deaths in the region, according to Interior Health.

Approximately 68 per cent of those overdoses took place in private residences, and 80 per cent of those who overdosed were men.

The display will be in Penticton General Hospital’s cafeteria from April 1 to 5, Kelowna’s Community Health and Services Centre from April 8 to 12, Vernon’s regional library from April 15 to 19 and Kamloops’ downtown library from April 22 to 28.

The overdose public health emergency is now in its fourth year.