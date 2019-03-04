Opioid-tainted cocaine suspected as Surrey records 12 overdoses Sunday
Health officials have issued a public warning after an alarming spike in overdoses in Surrey on Sunday.
According to an overdose alert from Fraser Health, there were at least 12 overdoses reported in the city on Sunday, several of them believed to involve cocaine tainted with fentanyl or a similar powerful opioid.
READ MORE: ‘Ghastly’ spike in overdoses sees Vancouver record deadliest month of 2018
Health officials say if people insist on using drugs, they should not do so alone, and should make use of supervised consumption sites.
If users are taking drugs on their own, they should make a plan and have someone check on them, Fraser Health said.
It also recommends drug users have their supply tested, and use small amounts.
More to come…
WATCH: (Aired: Feb. 7, 2019) New overdose statistics lead to new calls for decriminalization
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.