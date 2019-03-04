Health
March 4, 2019 3:27 pm

Opioid-tainted cocaine suspected as Surrey records 12 overdoses Sunday

By Online Journalist  Global News

A drug alert issued by Fraser Health on Monday warns that tainted cocaine may be connected to a spike in overdoses in Surrey on Sunday.

Getty Images/File
A A

Health officials have issued a public warning after an alarming spike in overdoses in Surrey on Sunday.

According to an overdose alert from Fraser Health, there were at least 12 overdoses reported in the city on Sunday, several of them believed to involve cocaine tainted with fentanyl or a similar powerful opioid.

READ MORE: ‘Ghastly’ spike in overdoses sees Vancouver record deadliest month of 2018

Health officials say if people insist on using drugs, they should not do so alone, and should make use of supervised consumption sites.

If users are taking drugs on their own, they should make a plan and have someone check on them, Fraser Health said.

It also recommends drug users have their supply tested, and use small amounts.

More to come…

WATCH: (Aired: Feb. 7, 2019) New overdose statistics lead to new calls for decriminalization

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
12 overdoses surrey
Cocaine
opioid crisis bc
opioid tainted cocaine
Opioids
opioids canada
Overdose
Surrey overdose
surrey overdose spike
surrey overdoses
tainted cocaine

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.