Hamilton police board appointment surprises, disappoints diversity advocates

The membership of Hamilton’s police services board continues to be a topic of controversy.

Diversity advocates, including Evelyn Myrie who spoke with CHML’s Bill Kelly on Monday morning, say the city has missed an opportunity after retired Zip Signs president Fred Bennink was appointed to fill its vacancy on the board.

Myrie, who is the president of the Afro-Canadian Caribbean Association, says she has nothing against Bennink, but argues there were qualified candidates with organizational skills and relevant experience who represent diverse communities.

In the wake of recent community discussions about a lack of diversity and inclusion on the primarily male, white police services board, Myrie admits that she’s “surprised” by the selection.

Specifically, she notes that Ameil Joseph, who is a McMaster University researcher and whose work deals with forensic mental health, the courts and the justice system, was a candidate for the position.

She adds that “I really thought it might have been him” that would be chosen, given his background.

I was not informed. I interviewed for the position. I shared by 10years of experience in mental health, criminal justice and immigration services. My training in forensic mental health, my internship experience with the Waterloo Regional Police Service, Community Resources Div. — Ameil J. Joseph (@ajesusjoseph) March 29, 2019

Myrie was also a candidate to fill the vacancy, but insists that her comments are not sour grapes.

Executive director of the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion and former city councillor Matthew Green has also expressed disappointment.

The appointment, he says, is “another example of city council protecting the status quo.”

Bennink will join three members of city council on the police board, Mayor Fred Eisenberger and councillors Chad Collins and Tom Jackson.

There are also three provincial appointees, Don MacVicar, Robert Elms and Pat Mandy, who is Indigenous and a former CEO of Hamilton’s Local Health Integration Network.