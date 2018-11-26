Bill Kelly: Pat Mandy should be new Hamilton Police Services board chair

Right off the bat, I think that Lloyd Ferguson deserves a great deal of credit for his tenure as chair of the Hamilton Police Services board.

Ferguson assumed the chair during a rather tumultuous time for the board, and although he’s ruffled some feathers with some of his comments, the record shows that he’s been on the right side of many of the key and controversial issues the board has had to deal with.

But, with his decision to not seek re-appointment to the board, there is an ideal opportunity for the police services board to hit the refresh button and start anew.

We’re hearing that a least a couple city councillors are interested in the top job, but I think it’s time to depoliticize that important position.

To that end, the best choice to chair the board is current member Pat Mandy.

Mandy is a member of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation, a former vice-president of Hamilton Health Sciences, the first CEO of the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) and a former member of the precursor to the LHIN, the district health council.

In whatever task she undertakes, she’s shown insight, dedication and strong leadership, in other words, all of the qualities needed for the difficult role of chair of the PSB.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML