Pilot killed in plane crash on Manitoba/Ontario border

A plane crash at Snowshoe Lake, on the border of Manitoba and Ontario, has left one man dead and another in hospital, said Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The Saturday afternoon incident is under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, as well as Kenora OPP, forensic investigators and the emergency response team.

The 65-year-old pilot of the Piper J3 Cub plane was found dead at the scene, and the 26-year-old passenger was medevaced from the remote site in critical condition.

