600 military vehicles traveling from Edmonton to Wainwright this week

Don’t be alarmed if you see a large number of military vehicles on highways southeast of Edmonton this week.

From Monday to Saturday, approximately 600 military vehicles from CFB Edmonton will be driving along a 240-kilometre route to CFB Wainwright in preparation for large-scale military training exercises.

The army said the military vehicles will leave the base north of Edmonton and travel east along Anthony Henday Drive, east on the Yellowhead to Highway 36, south along Highway 36 to Highway 14, then east along Highway 14 to Wainwright.

The public should expect to see a high volume of military vehicles along this route between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily, the military said.

The armed forces said the training being carried out at CFB Wainwright will ensure local soldiers are “fully trained and certified by the appropriate Canadian Army authorities, ready for deployments on international operations from July 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020 in support of the foreign and defence policy objectives of the government of Canada.”

