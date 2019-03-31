This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: March 31

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Meningococcal B identified as strain that killed Montreal woman

Montreal Public Health has confirmed that the recent death of a teen was the result of a very rare B strain of the bacteria that causes meningitis.

The Marionopolis student died after falling ill at her 18th birthday party.

Montreal Public Health evaluated more than 100 people identified as having been in “close contact” with the woman.

About a dozen of those people were given preventative antibiotics. Now that the B strain is confirmed, they will also be given the Bexsero vaccine, which protects against this specific strain.

Montreal Public Health’s Dr. Lavanya Narasiah talks to Global News’ senior anchor Jamie Orchard about what happened and what parents can do if they have concerns about the disease.

Family who protected Edward Snowden welcomed into Montreal

Members of a family that sheltered Edward Snowden are now adjusting to their new life in Montreal as refugees.

After a trying journey, Vanessa Rodel and her daughter Keana landed at Trudeau International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Rodel is known for having helped shelter the former CIA whistleblower when he fled to Hong Kong.

Rodel joined Orchard along with a lawyer from her team, Cristina Rogov, to discuss her story and expectations for her new life.

Côte Saint-Luc one step closer to winning Smart Cities Challenge

Côte Saint-Luc is one step closer to winning the Smart Cities Challenge, a federal initiative that offers the winning city $10 million to implement a proposal.

Côte Saint-Luc is pitching the Village Initiative, which aims to improve the overall well-being and quality of life of older adults.

It includes everything from technology and education training to the installation of sensors and safety devices in the home.

Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein, Coun. Dida Berku and senior citizen Walter Perry talk about what the project is all about and what’s next in the competition.