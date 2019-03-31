Winnipeg board game café hosts game night to promote inclusion

A Winnipeg board game café is doing its part to promote inclusion and diversity.

Across the Board Game Café is holding an event on Monday night called Playing For Peace.

Organized by café owner Olaf Pyttlik as well as other downtown businesses, such as Shawarma Khan, Playing for Peace aims to bring together the local community in the wake of the New Zealand terror attacks and hopes to connect Winnipeggers of all backgrounds, including those from the Muslim community as well as new Canadians.

“Board gaming is one of those things that makes conversations and togetherness relatively easy because you have a purpose when sitting at the table but you are together with other people. It makes it really easy to be together,” says the café’s owner, Olaf Pyttlik.

Proceeds from tomorrow’s game night will go towards the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council.

The council’s mandate is to teach new Canadians various social skills.

The event starts at 5 p.m.

There’s no entry fee, but a $10 donation is suggested.

