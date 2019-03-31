Vancouver bakery seriously damaged in overnight fire

A fire caused serious damage to a bakery in Vancouver late Saturday night.

Vancouver fire crews said the fire started just before midnight in the basement of Eat Your Cake on West Broadway between Granville Street and Hemlock Street.

The two-alarm fire quickly became a three-alarm after the first crews arrived to find heavy smoke billowing out of the bakery.

#BREAKING: @VanFireRescue is fighting a 2nd alarm fire near Broadway and Granville in #Vancouver. The fire appears to have started inside a commercial structure. There’s also a large @VancouverPD presence on scene diverting traffic. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/GAfZVQfUUL — Sarah MacDonald (@smacdonald__) March 31, 2019

No one was inside the bakery at the time. One person in the building next door was treated for smoke inhalation, crews said, but the flames did not spread to any of the surrounding businesses and the fire got knocked down early Sunday morning.

Vancouver Fire Chief Sheldon Young said the design of the building played a role in the blaze.

“In these older strip-mall type of buildings there is usually a lot of renovations over the years, so there’s usually void spaces,” Young said. “The fire was in one of those void spaces and it got into the roof area.”

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

A large number of Vancouver police officers were also on hand Sunday morning to redirect traffic around the scene.