4.5-month long construction project at Quinpool Road to start on Monday

Halifax commuters should be prepared for delays as construction on a stretch of Quinpool Road officially kicks off on Monday.

That means vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians travelling to or from the Armdale Rotary will find a stretch of Quinpool between Connaught Avenue and the Rotary closed to everything but local traffic as the Canadian National Railway bridge undergoes repairs.

READ MORE: Large portion of Quinpool Road to close next month, expect traffic delays

Although local traffic will be allowed to travel on the stretch of Quinpool Road, no traffic of any kind will be allowed to cross the CN bridge on Quinpool Road.

That means one of the city’s main arteries, used by roughly 27,000 commuters a day, will be taken offline.

Construction is projected to last for roughly four-and-a-half months.

WATCH: Halifax residents left to deal with construction debris, trash littering walking trail

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) says people should be prepared for delays and find alternative forms of transportation, including public transit, carpooling and cycling or walking.

“It shouldn’t be that much of an inconvenience but confusion will always cause a little bit of inconvenience just as people try and figure out what they have to do,” said Brendan Elliott, a spokesperson for the HRM.

Elliott says traffic signs will clearly mark the path of detours and have provided this map to assist:

Halifax Transit buses that normally travel along the yellow dotted route will be detoured as a result of the construction. Check Halifax Transit’s service disruptions pages for more information.