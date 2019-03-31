One man dies following house fire in Brampton
Peel Regional Police say one man has died after a house fire in Brampton on Saturday evening.
READ MORE: 3 people hospitalized after fire breaks out in Mississauga
Police said the man, who was at the home on Ray Lawson Boulevard and Stalbridge Avenue when it caught fire, died after being taken to the hospital.
Officials are not able to confirm if there were other people inside the home who managed to escape the blaze, which broke out a little before 9 p.m.
READ MORE: Officials confirm ‘luxury’ home destroyed after explosion in Pickering
The house is still standing and the Fire Marshal’s Office has since taken over the investigation.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.