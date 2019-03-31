Investigations
March 31, 2019 10:25 am

One man dies following house fire in Brampton

By Web Writer  Global News

A house fire in Brampton on Saturday night left one man dead.

Peel Regional Police say one man has died after a house fire in Brampton on Saturday evening.

Police said the man, who was at the home on Ray Lawson Boulevard and Stalbridge Avenue when it caught fire, died after being taken to the hospital.

Officials are not able to confirm if there were other people inside the home who managed to escape the blaze, which broke out a little before 9 p.m.

The house is still standing and the Fire Marshal’s Office has since taken over the investigation.

