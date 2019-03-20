Canada
March 20, 2019 6:58 am
Updated: March 20, 2019 6:59 am

3 people hospitalized after fire breaks out in Mississauga

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Fire crews responded to a fire on Mississauga Rd. on March 20, 2019.

Global News Chopper
Peel paramedics say three people were transported to hospital following a residential fire in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 4 a.m. at a home on Mississauga Road between Lakeshore Boulevard and High Street.

Officials said firefighters arrived on scene and located a woman hanging from a second-story window above a cake shop. She was brought down my a ladder and treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities said a man and a child made it out of the residence on their own and suffered minor smoke inhalation. All three were transported to a local hospital.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.

