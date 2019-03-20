3 people hospitalized after fire breaks out in Mississauga

Peel paramedics say three people were transported to hospital following a residential fire in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 4 a.m. at a home on Mississauga Road between Lakeshore Boulevard and High Street.

Officials said firefighters arrived on scene and located a woman hanging from a second-story window above a cake shop. She was brought down my a ladder and treated for smoke inhalation.

Authorities said a man and a child made it out of the residence on their own and suffered minor smoke inhalation. All three were transported to a local hospital.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.

Paramedics currently treating 2 adults and 1 child for smoke inhalation from a house fire on Mississauga Rd. All stable being transported to local hospital. @Peel_Paramedics @OPSEU277 @IAFF1212 @PeelPoliceMedia ^js — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) March 20, 2019

#mississauga Road closure. Mississauga Road between Lakeshore Blvd and High Street due to a residential fire. 3 occupants transported to local hospital with non life threatening injuries. 19-0101779 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 20, 2019