3 people hospitalized after fire breaks out in Mississauga
Peel paramedics say three people were transported to hospital following a residential fire in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a call around 4 a.m. at a home on Mississauga Road between Lakeshore Boulevard and High Street.
Officials said firefighters arrived on scene and located a woman hanging from a second-story window above a cake shop. She was brought down my a ladder and treated for smoke inhalation.
Authorities said a man and a child made it out of the residence on their own and suffered minor smoke inhalation. All three were transported to a local hospital.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.
