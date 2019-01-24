Canada
January 24, 2019 8:00 am
Updated: January 24, 2019 8:42 am

4 injured after propane tank explosion in Mississauga: paramedics

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A number of people were injured following a propane tank explosion in Mississauga on Jan. 24, 2019.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Four people were transported to hospital following a propane tank explosion in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call around 7 a.m. at a strip plaza on Dundas Street West, near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

READ MORE: Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Paramedics said three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and a fourth suffered minor injuries.

Police said there is no threat to public safety.

WATCH: Enbridge pipeline explosion prompts evacuations in Ohio

There’s no word yet on the exact cause of the explosion.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie issued a statement on Twitter sending her support to those who were injured.

“My thoughts are with all those injured this morning in the incident at a Mississauga plaza that sent several people to hospital with serious burn injuries. Wishing them a speeding recover,” she wrote.

More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car Dealership
Explosion
Greater Toronto Area
Mississauga
news
Non-life-threatening Injuries
Peel Paramedics
Peel Region
peel regional police
propane tank explosion
propane tank explosion injuries

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.