4 injured after propane tank explosion in Mississauga: paramedics
Four people were transported to hospital following a propane tank explosion in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police said they received a call around 7 a.m. at a strip plaza on Dundas Street West, near Winston Churchill Boulevard.
Peel Paramedics said three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and a fourth suffered minor injuries.
Police said there is no threat to public safety.
There’s no word yet on the exact cause of the explosion.
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie issued a statement on Twitter sending her support to those who were injured.
“My thoughts are with all those injured this morning in the incident at a Mississauga plaza that sent several people to hospital with serious burn injuries. Wishing them a speeding recover,” she wrote.
