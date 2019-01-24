4 injured after propane tank explosion in Mississauga: paramedics

Four people were transported to hospital following a propane tank explosion in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call around 7 a.m. at a strip plaza on Dundas Street West, near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Peel Paramedics said three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and a fourth suffered minor injuries.

Police said there is no threat to public safety.

There’s no word yet on the exact cause of the explosion.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie issued a statement on Twitter sending her support to those who were injured.

“My thoughts are with all those injured this morning in the incident at a Mississauga plaza that sent several people to hospital with serious burn injuries. Wishing them a speeding recover,” she wrote.

My thoughts are with all those injured this morning in the incident at a #Mississauga plaza that sent several people to hospital w serious burn injuries. Wishing them a speedy recovery. I want to thank @PeelPoliceMedia, @PeelParamedics & @MississaugaFire for their quick response. https://t.co/2jfYVkSeCt — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) January 24, 2019

@Peel_Paramedics transporting 4 patients to local hospital (3 serious condition, 1 minor) from reports of a propane explosion at 2575 Dundas St. West. Mississauga. Call received at 07:04am. — Peel Paramedics (@Peel_Paramedics) January 24, 2019

#INDUSTRIALACCIDENT WOODCHESTER DRIVE / DUNDAS ST W #MISSISSAUGA – Call received at 7:03 a.m.

– possible propane tank explosion

– 3-4 people injured

– EARLY reports are non-life

threatening injuries

– @Peel_Paramedics on scene

– no threat to public safety

– PR190030706 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) January 24, 2019