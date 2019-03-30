Panthers end Bruins’ home winning streak at 12

BOSTON – Troy Brouwer scored a short-handed goal, Roberto Luongo stopped 30 shots and the Florida Panthers beat Boston 4-1 on Saturday to end the Bruins’ home winning streak at 12.

Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Riley Sheahan added a goal for Florida. Eliminated from playoff contention, the Panthers have won two straight.

Noel Acciari scored and Tuukka Rask made 19 saves for Boston. The Bruins have already clinched a playoff berth and will most likely open the post-season at home against Toronto.

HURRICANES 5, FLYERS 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen and Dougie Hamilton scored 21 seconds apart in the first period, and Carolina beat Philadelphia to boost its playoff hopes and eliminate the Flyers from contention.

Justin Faulk, Jaccob Slavin and Brock McGinn and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves for Carolina. The Hurricanes are in position for the first Eastern Conference wild card.

Claude Giroux and Oskar Lindblom scored for Philadelphia.

