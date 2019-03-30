Hospital fires nurse after women given inappropriate drug to induce labour
A New Brunswick hospital says police are investigating a nurse suspected of inappropriately using a drug that induces labour.
The Moncton Hospital says it appears the registered nurse administered oxytocin to two women.
Both needed emergency caesarean sections as a result.
Dr. Ken Gillespie of Horizon Health Network says the nurse has been fired.
The hospital is not giving further information about the nurse.
Gillespie says the women and babies are doing well and have been told what happened.
