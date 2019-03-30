Hamilton city buildings to power down for Earth Hour

The City of Hamilton will be powering down for Earth Hour on Saturday night.

All non-essential lighting in the city’s corporate facilities, including city hall and the Lister Block, will be turned off between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The ‘HAMILTON’ sign in front of city hall will be dimmed as well.

Security lights and street lights will remain on for public safety.

Earth Hour is a worldwide campaign to take action against climate change.

Recently, Hamilton city council voted to declare climate change an “emergency,” giving themselves until 2050 to achieve zero carbon emissions.

The city will also establish a task force to coordinate ongoing efforts ranging from energy reduction to water conservation.

