Climate change discussions take centre stage at Hamilton City Hall

The impacts of climate change were front and centre in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger met with Catherine McKenna, Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, as the city grapples with millions of dollars in added costs resulting from extreme weather events.

Those costs include escarpment maintenance to prevent rockfalls and mudslides and damage to waterfront trails due to erosion and wind damage.

The city has applied for up to $63 million in assistance through the federal government’s disaster mitigation and adaptation program.

McKenna has committed to remaining a “strong partner” with municipalities, while acknowledging the real impacts on the economy and people’s lives.

McKenna started her day in Hamilton by visiting an H&R Block office on James Street South to raise awareness about the federal government’s climate action incentive rebate, which she hopes will encourage homeowners to invest in energy efficiency measures such as LED light bulbs and smart thermostats.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was making an appearance in Cambridge at about the same time on Wednesday, remarking that the province intends to fight the federal carbon tax with every tool possible.

Climate change will also be the topic when McKenna is joined by Hamilton-West Ancaster Dundas Liberal MP Filomena Tassi and Hamilton-East/Stoney Creek MP Bob Bratina, for a townhall-style event at Mohawk College on Wednesday evening.