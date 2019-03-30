Hour-long-plus chase unfolds on L.A.-area highway — driver backs into police cars, apparently flashes knife
Traffic was backed up for miles for thousands of drivers Friday night on a busy Los Angeles-area freeway after a chase that lasted well over an hour and saw the driver repeatedly back into police cruisers.
At one point after backing into a cruiser, the man gestured from his window with what appeared to be a knife.
The man drove onto Interstate 5 in Burbank the wrong way, eventually passed a police barrier and rammed into several cars before stopping.
Police evacuated drivers from their cars while they had their guns trained on the car. The driver eventually got out.
It appeared that officers used a stun gun on him, prompting him to get back into the car.
A standoff pursued and eventually ended after the man got out of the car, laid down for a while and tried to run away. He was arrested.
