March 20, 2019 10:26 pm

Bumped by police and spun out, L.A. driver busts a move before being officially busted

By Staff The Associated Press

A suspect involved in a police chase in Los Angeles County's San Fernando Valley on Tuesday night got out of his car and bust a move before being arrested by police.

Law-breaking turned into breakdancing at the end of a Southern California vehicle pursuit.

TV news helicopters were overhead Tuesday night when a suspect pursued by the California Highway Patrol finally surrendered, but broke out into a 10-second dance before being handcuffed.

The pursuit began in the Calabasas area and headed east on U.S. 101 into Los Angeles, then north on Interstate 405 where the motorist exited the freeway in the San Fernando Valley.

A CHP cruiser finally bumped the car and spun it out. The driver got out with hands up but did not appear to be fully complying with officers pointing guns at him.

As the scene became illuminated by a law enforcement helicopter’s spotlight, the driver suddenly busted a move before being busted.

