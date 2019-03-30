Sports
March 30, 2019 1:39 am

WHL Roundup: Friday, March 29, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
EDMONTON – Trey Fix-Wolansky scored twice as the Edmonton Oil Kings beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-4 on Friday in Game 5 of their Western Hockey League first-round playoff series.

Andrei Pavlenko, Andrew Fyten and Scott Atkinson also scored for the Oil Kings, who lead the best-of-seven set 3-2.

Ryan Chyzowski struck twice and Linus Nassen and James Hamblin also scored for the Tigers.

Todd Scott kicked out 27 shots for Edmonton as Mads Sogaard turned aside 34 shots for Medicine Hat.

GIANTS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 2

LANGLEY, B.C. — Dallas Hines broke a 2-2 deadlock at 4:43 of the third period as Vancouver edged Seattle in Game 5 for a 3-2 first-round series lead.

Dylan Plouffe and Jadon Joseph also scored for the Giants. Trent Miner made 25 saves for the win.

Matthew Wedman and Noah Philp scored for the Thunderbirds. Roddy Ross turned away 30 shots in defeat.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

