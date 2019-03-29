5 things to do this weekend for Friday, March 29
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, March 29, 2019.
1 — Lifestyle Show
March 31
Heritage Hall, Vancouver
healthyfamilyexpo.com
2 — Forest Walk and Campfire
March 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tynehead Regional Park
metrovancouver.org
3 — Women’s Health Show
March 30-31
Anvil Centre, New Westminster
womensvoicemagazine.com
4 — Exotic Reptile Show
March 30-31
Richmond Nature Park
richmond.ca
5 — Spring Break at the Space Centre
Ongoing until March 31
H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Vancouver
spacecentre.ca
