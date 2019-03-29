5 Things
March 29, 2019 6:38 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday, March 29

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the Lifestyle Show, Forest Walk, and the Space Centre

1 — Lifestyle Show
March 31
Heritage Hall, Vancouver
healthyfamilyexpo.com

2 — Forest Walk and Campfire
March 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tynehead Regional Park
metrovancouver.org

3 — Women’s Health Show
March 30-31
Anvil Centre, New Westminster
womensvoicemagazine.com

4 — Exotic Reptile Show
March 30-31
Richmond Nature Park
richmond.ca

5 — Spring Break at the Space Centre
Ongoing until March 31
H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Vancouver
spacecentre.ca

