London man, 42, charged in child pornography investigation: police

A 42-year-old London man is facing a handful of child pornography-related charges after police raided a home on Chesterfield Avenue.

London police say the raid took place Friday and saw officers seize a number of computers and electronic devices.

According to police, the device contained a number of images and videos of suspected child pornography.

The accused individual is facing four charges in the case, including two counts of possession of child pornography and another count of importing, selling and distributing child pornography.

He is set to appear in court on May 13 to answer to the charges.

