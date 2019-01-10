Hamilton man charged with luring after 10-year-old London girl approached on Instagram: police

Police in London and Hamilton worked together to catch a suspect accused of luring a 10-year-old girl through Instagram.

Officers say a suspect, pretending to be a 13-year-old girl named Amanda, sent the London girl a direct message on the photosharing social media platform. The person, using an account with the handle @amanda_brouwerr, allegedly asked if the girl wanted to be on a modelling page, then asked for photos of her feet.

Police say the account had more than 1,500 followers.

The young girl told her parents about the conversation and they contacted London police.

On Wednesday, Jan. 9 officers executed a search warrant at an address on Glenburn Court in Hamilton and seized a mobile device they allege had images of suspected child pornography.

As a result of the investigation, 24-year-old David Molnar of Hamilton has been charged with the following:

One count of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

Two counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by telecommunication

One count of unlawfully possessing child pornography

Molnar is scheduled to appear in court in London on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Officers say they believe there are additional victims and ask anyone who may have had contact with the suspect or shared images through the Instagram account in question to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.