Westmount latest Quebec municipality to announce opposition to secularism bill

The city of Westmount, located on the Island of Montreal, has announced it will not support the government’s proposed secularism bill.

Mayor Christina Smith said in a statement that she feels the bill goes against freedom of conscience and freedom of religion.

“This law stigmatizes a group of people based on their religion and legitimizes discrimination. I have the full support of the City Council on this position,” Smith wrote.

The mayor added the law would be counterproductive.

READ MORE: CAQ tables controversial secularism bill, banning public employees from wearing religious symbols at work

“Where it looks to create inclusion, it will create division. Where it looks to offer equal opportunity, it will create discrimination. Where it looks to bring people together, it will raise tensions between communities. Work is an integral part of participation in society. And this law could prevent part of the population from having fair access to the workforce,” Smith said.

Other mayors have come out swinging against the bill, which bars public sector employees in positions of authority — including teachers, police officers and judges — from wearing religious garb in the workplace.

In February, the city of Côte Saint-Luc adopted a resolution condemning the government’s plan.

WATCH BELOW: Quebec Premier François Legault says he is “very proud” of the province’s secularism bill

“Whether you’re wearing a kippa or a hijab, we respect you for who you are — not the religious symbol that you might be wearing,” said Côte Saint-Luc mayor Mitchell Brownstein. “We’re going to stand by that and we believe municipalities should stand by that.”

On Thursday, Montreal mayor Valerie Plante told reporters during a press conference she believes the bill violates the Canadian and Quebec charters of rights and freedoms. Further, she said, the bill opposes the city’s values of inclusiveness and diversity.

READ MORE: Quebec religious symbols bill would affect students planning to be teachers, police officers

“I am very worried by the message we’re sending with this bill,” she said.

“My priority as mayor is to ensure the security of citizens is not compromised and that all citizens receive the same quality and efficiency of services, no matter their religious beliefs or the colour of their skin,” Plante said.

The mayor added she would be taking her concerns to the province’s parliamentary commission.

Westmount’s mayor is encouraging everyone who shares their concerns “to voice their opinion and make sure that they are heard so we can have a real debate on the issue and find solutions and compromises that are fair, practical and true to our values.”

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise