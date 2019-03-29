Ottawa man arrested following child pornography investigation

A 31-year-old man has been arrested, following an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children, which involved officers in Niagara, Halton and Hamilton.

The investigation led to a residence in Ottawa, where a search warrant was executed on Wednesday and a number of computer systems and storage media were seized.

The accused, Richard Fortier from Ottawa, is now facing several charges including making, accessing and possessing child pornography.

Police believe that there may be more witnesses within the community, and anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Const. Michael Pataran at 905-688-4111 ext. 9341 or at michael.pataran@niagarapolice.ca.

Media Release: Child Pornography – Ottawa Man Arrested in Child Pornography Investigation – https://t.co/f2y0E9UveL — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) March 28, 2019