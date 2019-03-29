Montreal mayor Valerie Plante shuffles city’s executive committee

Montreal mayor Valerie Plante has shuffled the city’s executive committee.

While Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles mayor Caroline Bourgeois and Ahuntsic-Cartierville’s borough mayor Émilie Thuillier are new additions to the committee, Rosemont–La Petite–Patrie city councillor Christine Gosselin is out.

Bourgeois will be treating files of economic development and will be responsible for east of Montreal.

“To have Mme. Bourgeois, who is the mayor of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles, makes absolute sense,” Plante said.

“I think it sends a strong message that we take the development of the east very seriously.”

Thuillier becomes responsible for democracy and transparency, communications and citizen’s experience, as well as patrimony.

In addition to her duties with Espace pour la vie, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve councillor Laurence Lavigne Lalonde will be responsible for the city’s ecological transition and resilience, and ensuring Montreal achieves its goals on climate change.

“I think it’s always a good thing, when you’re a manager, to evaluate after a while what works very well, what needs to be reinforced, how can we better work together,” Plante said. “[It’s] really in that spirit that I decided — along with my team, along with the president of the executive committee — to come up with those changes.”

Plante also said her choices were based on competency and experience, referring to Thuillier’s appointment, who has served as a member of the city’s executive committee in the past.