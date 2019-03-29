Crime
March 29, 2019 12:43 pm
Updated: March 29, 2019 4:22 pm

1 person dead after crash between sedan and big rig east of Ingersoll: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL

Oxford OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a sedan and transport truck.

OPP
A A

Police in Oxford County are investigating a fatal crash east of Ingersoll near Beachville.

The OPP says their officers, fire and paramedic crews responded to a collision between a transport truck and a sedan at the intersection of Beachville Road and Foldens Line/Oxford Road 6 at approximately 10 a.m. Friday.

RELATED: Ingersoll man dies following multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk County

Officers say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Foldens Line/Oxford Road 6 was closed between Beachville Road and Hwy. 401 for roughly six hours.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beachville
Beachville Road
Beachville Road accident
Beachville Road collision
foldens line
Ingersoll
OPP
Oxford OPP
Oxford Road 6

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.