1 person dead after crash between sedan and big rig east of Ingersoll: OPP
Police in Oxford County are investigating a fatal crash east of Ingersoll near Beachville.
The OPP says their officers, fire and paramedic crews responded to a collision between a transport truck and a sedan at the intersection of Beachville Road and Foldens Line/Oxford Road 6 at approximately 10 a.m. Friday.
Officers say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
Foldens Line/Oxford Road 6 was closed between Beachville Road and Hwy. 401 for roughly six hours.
