Calgary street sweeping begins April 1

The City of Calgary will launch their annual street sweeping operations on Monday, and if you’re curious about when exactly your street will be cleaned there is a website you can check.

The city has posted street sweeping schedules online at Calgary.ca. Homeowners can enter their address in the spring cleaning search to find out when their gravel-covered road will be cleared. You can also sign up for email alerts.

This year, the Calgary Parking Authority will be using more photo enforcement vehicles to issue fines to those who don’t move parked vehicles off the street while sweeping is underway.

READ MORE: Calgary traffic: ‘Extreme’ delays expected while 9 Avenue S.W. reduced to 1 lane

“Our goal is to have Calgarians move their vehicles so that our streets can be cleaned as effectively as possible,” CPA spokesperson Joan Hay said in a news release. “Vehicles left in an area with a parking ban in place can expect a ticket and may also be towed.”

“We rely on the co-operation of vehicle owners to observe street cleaning signs and remove their vehicles and garbage or recycling bins when sweeping is scheduled in their neighbourhood,” manager of roads maintenance Bill Biensch added.

Street sweeping is expected to continue into June, as crews sweep over 16,000 lane kilometres of paved roads throughout the city.