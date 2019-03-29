Ottawa police confirm two more fatal drug overdoses

Two more people died of drug overdoses in Ottawa on Thursday night, bringing the total number of fatal overdoses since Monday to five, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

Police responded to a call in the Mechanicsville neighbourhood, just west of the city’s downtown core, where two men were found dead, police spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit confirmed.

While police are still investigating, Benoit said they suspect these latest overdoses are similar to the ones that occurred earlier this week, where cocaine laced with fentanyl was presumed to be the cause.

Police are expected to release more details later Friday. Ottawa Public Health will likely issue a release as well, Benoit said.