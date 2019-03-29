Trial date set for man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank aquarium

TORONTO – A man accused of swimming naked in a shark tank at a Toronto aquarium is set to stand trial in September.
Crown and defence lawyers agreed Friday to trial dates of Sept. 19 and 20 for David Weaver.
Toronto police allege Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018.
They allege Weaver then went to the city’s Ripley’s Aquarium two hours later, stripped off his clothes, hopped a barrier and jumped into the shark tank.
Social media videos show a naked man swimming in the water as sharks pass underneath while a security guard tries to coerce him out of the tank.
Weaver faces one count of assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000 and mischief interfering with property.
