‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ trailer: Guillermo del Toro set to scare us once again

The first official (terrifying) trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark has arrived and it looks like it’s straight out of a nightmare.

The movie is based on the 1980s horror anthology series of the same name, written by Alvin Schwartz.

Del Toro joined the project in April 2018 to develop and produce the feature film adapted from the series of children books.

READ MORE: Chris Meloni on Season 2 of ‘Happy!’: ‘I’ve never been happier’

Del Toro spoke about the hold that the book series had on him during a Hollywood event to launch the movie’s teaser-trailer.

“I basically was roaming through a bookstore, in San Antonio, Texas,” he said. “I was in my early teens, and I came upon this volume that had an irresistible title: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. The cover illustration was so creepy, and I started browsing it, and the illustrations got me first, but Alvin Schwartz’s retelling of the tales was incredibly efficient and lean and mean.”

Del Toro chose Trollhunter director André Øvredal to direct the adaptation. Øvredal will be directing with Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan.

“This is not an anthology movie,” said Øvredal. “It is a cohesive, two-hour feature with one story, where everything is weaved together to be part of that story.”

READ MORE: Cardi B reacts to claims she drugged and robbed men

The movie is set in 1968 America, in the small town of Mill Valley, where the Bellows family has been a major fixture for years.

A girl named Sarah turns her tortured life into scary stories from within the Bellows’ mansion on the edge of town, creating a book of stories that will become real for a group of teens who discover her home.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark hits theatres in summer 2019.

Watch the trailer in the video above.