Ottawa police investigating gunshots fired at Orléans home

One of two bullets fired at a home in Ottawa’s east end on Thursday night ripped clean through the Duclos Avenue residence and hit the house directly behind it, Ottawa police say.

The police service said no one was reported injured in the incident, which guns and gangs investigators believe was a targeted shooting.

READ MORE: Man faces dozens of sex-related charges involving six alleged victims: Ottawa police

The owner of the targeted home called police to the Orléans address around 9:45 p.m., according to the Ottawa Police Service.

Officers arrived to find two bullet holes in the home’s front door, police said.

Spokesperson Const. Chuck Benoit said police have not made an arrest in relation to these gunshots and do not have any suspects at this time.

READ MORE: Ottawa police warn public after several thefts of catalytic converters

Investigators are urging any witnesses to come forward. Individuals with any information about this case are asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.