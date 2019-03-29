Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Rundle CTrain Station assault

One man was rushed to hospital Friday morning, after an assault at the Rundle CTrain Station.

Emergency crews responded to the station, located in the 2500 block of 36 Street N.E., just before 4 a.m.

EMS said the victim, a man between 30 and 40-years-old, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

When they arrived, police taped off the crime scene and began reviewing CCTV footage to determine what happened.

Police said one suspect is in custody in connection with the assault.

The investigation caused the temporary closure of northbound 36 Street N.E.

– With files from Lisa MacGregor