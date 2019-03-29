Woman struck and killed by vehicle near Bloor and Sherbourne

Toronto police say a woman in her 50s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
Toronto paramedics say they responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street.
Authorities said a female pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre for treatment but succumbed to her injuries.
READ MORE: 2 pedestrians struck, killed minutes apart in Toronto and Mississauga collisions
The circumstances of the collision are unknown.
The area of Bloor and Sherbourne streets is closed for the investigation.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.