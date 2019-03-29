Crime
Woman struck and killed by vehicle near Bloor and Sherbourne

A pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street in Toronto on March 29, 2019.

Toronto police say a woman in her 50s is dead after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.

Toronto paramedics say they responded to a call around 6:30 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street.

Authorities said a female pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre for treatment but succumbed to her injuries.

The circumstances of the collision are unknown.

The area of Bloor and Sherbourne streets is closed for the investigation.

