Massive funding announced to improve section of Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.

A small but traffic-troubled section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s mountainous Interior will be undergoing a $121-million upgrade.

On Thursday, the provincial government announced that it will be spending $71.5 million on a 4.4-kilometre section between Glacier National Park and the town of Golden. The federal government, meanwhile, said it will be adding $49.9 million towards the project.

The upgrades include widening a stretch of the highway from two lanes to four and replacing the Quartz Creek Bridge with a new four-lane structure. The work will also reportedly include a safe wildlife crossing.

“This section of Highway 1 has seen a number of serious collisions over the years, and these improvements will make a big difference to safety,” said Claire Trevena, B.C.’s minister of transportation and infrastructure.

“Widening the highway and replacing the current two-lane Quartz Creek Bridge with a four-lane structure will also improve efficiency for commercial drivers.”

The federal government said it will be contributing funds from the New Building Canada Fund.

“Keeping people and goods moving smoothly is essential to helping our businesses compete and improving Canadians’ quality of life,” said Francois-Philippe Champagne, federal minister of infrastructure and communities.

“These vital improvements along Highway 1 will greatly reduce the risk of collisions and ensure residents, tourists and businesses can travel safely and efficiently through the region for years to come.”

The provincial government says the section of Highway 1 between Kamloops and the Alberta border requires attention, as there are many sections with sharp curves, steep grades, narrow bridges and only two lanes.

The government says it is committed to improving safety along that stretch and has committed $464 million for upgrades over the next three years.