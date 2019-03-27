Revelstoke RCMP: Two separate semi crashes on Trans-Canada Highway

Police in Revelstoke have been called to two separate crashes this week involving semis along the Trans-Canada Highway.

According to the RCMP, the first incident was a westbound tractor-trailer that rolled over on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., approximately 35 kilometres east of Revelstoke. Police say the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, causing the rig to roll over.

READ MORE: Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt Broncos bus crash pleads guilty to safety charges

Both lanes were blocked and the Trans-Canada was closed for approximately five hours.

Police say the 32-year-old driver from Alberta was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police added the driver was charged with driving without consideration under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The second incident took place Wednesday morning, when a westbound semi crossed the centre line and hit a snowbank on the eastbound shoulder. That accident, which did not affect highway traffic, took place one km east of Revelstoke, around 7:30 a.m.

WATCH BELOW (Aired March 18, 2019): Video captures semi dragging truck through southeast Calgary community

Police added the snowbank prevented the semi from going further down a steep embankment.

Police also said the 60-year-old B.C. driver was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injures. The driver was reportedly charged with having no driver’s license.

In both incidents, police say roads and weather were not factors.