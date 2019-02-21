Crime
February 21, 2019 3:25 pm

RCMP cruiser stopped at Manitoba crash site rear-ended by passing semi

By Online Journalist  Global News

The RCMP cruiser was struck by a passing semi.

RCMP Manitoba
Charges are pending against a semi driver after a collision with a Manitoba RCMP cruiser car Thursday.

RCMP said an officer had stopped to check on a semi that had been in a collision, when a second semi struck his car from behind.

The officer was in the cruiser with emergency lights on at the time of the incident, but wasn’t injured.

semi hits cruiser

An RCMP cruiser stopped at a crash scene was also hit.

RCMP Manitoba
damaged cruiser

An RCMP cruiser stopped at a crash scene was hit after the fact.

RCMP Manitoba
CRASH3

Manitoba law requires drivers to move over and slow down when passing vehicles parked with emergency lights on.

If you are driving in an 80 km/h zone, you must slow to 60 km/h and change lanes to give at least one lane of space while passing the emergency vehicle.

If you are in a 60 km/h zone or less, you must reduce your speed to 40 km/h and also give one lane of space.

-With files from Diana Foxall

Global News
