RCMP cruiser stopped at Manitoba crash site rear-ended by passing semi

Charges are pending against a semi driver after a collision with a Manitoba RCMP cruiser car Thursday.

RCMP said an officer had stopped to check on a semi that had been in a collision, when a second semi struck his car from behind.

READ MORE: CAA Manitoba cautions drivers after two close calls

The officer was in the cruiser with emergency lights on at the time of the incident, but wasn’t injured.

Manitoba law requires drivers to move over and slow down when passing vehicles parked with emergency lights on.

READ MORE: Manitoba RCMP renew calls for local drivers to slow down, move over

If you are driving in an 80 km/h zone, you must slow to 60 km/h and change lanes to give at least one lane of space while passing the emergency vehicle.

If you are in a 60 km/h zone or less, you must reduce your speed to 40 km/h and also give one lane of space.

WATCH: ‘I could have been killed’: RCMP officer’s warning to Manitoba motorists

-With files from Diana Foxall

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!