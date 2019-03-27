Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt Broncos bus crash pleads guilty to safety charges

The owner of the transport truck involved in the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has admitted he did not follow provincial and federal safety rules.

A lawyer for Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking pleaded guilty on his behalf in a Calgary court Wednesday morning to five charges.

They included failing to maintain time logs for drivers, neglecting to ensure his drivers complied with safety regulations, and having more than one daily log for any day.

He also pleaded guilty to not having or following a written safety program.

Defence says the trucking company owner, Sukhmander Singh is currently unemployed– court hears he says it's because of the media attention he's had #yyc — Nancy Hixt (@NancyHixt) March 27, 2019

Court documents showed the offences occurred between Jan. 1 and March 31 — prior to the fatal crash on April 6.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured in rural Saskatchewan when the Broncos junior hockey team bus and a semi owned by Singh collided at an intersection.

The driver, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, was sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison on 29 dangerous driving charges.

Court heard during his sentencing hearing that Sidhu was an inexperienced driver who had been on the road for only three weeks.

He had worked with another driver for two weeks and had been on his own for just a few days before he missed a stop sign and drove into the path of the bus.

The judge accepted a joint submission for a $1,000 fine on each count. Singh has until the end of 2020 to pay the $5,000 fine.

Crown tells court this trucking company no longer exists. The crash sparked an investigation into the company– logs were pulled from Jan 1/18- March31/18 and the inspection revealed there were numerous days where no daily log was provided #yyc — Nancy Hixt (@NancyHixt) March 27, 2019