Transportation Safety Board sounds alarm over railway ties after incidents

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is highlighting a possible safety concern after two trains struck loose railway ties that ripped through fuel tanks and seriously injured one employee.

On Feb. 2, a Via Rail train travelling from Toronto towards Ottawa was struck by then unknown-debris outside of Brighton, Ont., causing a significant fuel leak and damage to windows on both the train and a truck parked nearby.

All the passengers had to be removed from the train and were brought to their destinations by alternate means, according to VIA Rail.

The findings of an investigation conducted by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were published on March 25 in a rail safety advisory letter. The federal agency says in the letter that the debris that caused the damage on Feb. 2, were steel rail ties left between the tracks by employees.

According to the safety board, the steel rail ties were placed on the tracks so they could be installed the next day.

The federal agency said that on Feb. 2, the Via Rail train struck the steel ties while travelling 150 km/h. The ties then sliced through a fuel tank, causing a spill of 1,600 gallons of diesel, and a rail tie also was projected through the back window of a nearby truck, striking an engineer who sustained serious injuries.

The loose rail ties also broke brakes and cut open the bottom of the train.

A similar incident happened in New Brunswick on March 20, where ties left between the rails damaged two locomotives The damage included broken windows, a punctured fuel tank and lacerations on the bottom of the train. No one was injured in this incident.

After reviewing both cases, the government agency has suggested that CN and Via Rail could conduct risk assessment studies to identify whether it’s safe to leave the rail ties loose between the rails.