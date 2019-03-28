5 charged after man, woman allegedly held hostage overnight in Oshawa home over unpaid debt

Durham Regional Police say five suspects are facing numerous charges after a man and woman were allegedly held overnight against their will in Oshawa on Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to an armed persons call at a home on Toronto Avenue at around 5 p.m. Officers learned upon arrival that it was the man who had been inside the home who contacted police.

Officers from the Tactical Support Unit and the K-9 Unit surrounded the residence and were able to get into contact with all those inside.

Police said four suspects left the resident and officers found a female victim inside, suffering from minor injuries.

Const. George Tudos said a fifth suspect was later located by officers in the Whitby area at around 1 a.m. He said when police tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect tried to flee from the scene and attempted to drive onto Highway 401 in the wrong direction.

Tudos said officers then boxed the suspect in, but he used his vehicle to ram a police car into a ditch. Tudos said the officer suffered minor injuries.

Faarsan Ibrahim, 21, was then arrested and charged with two counts of forcible confinement, fleeing from police, dangerous operation, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a schedule 1 substance for trafficking (methamphetamine).

The four other suspects, Hassan Saeed, 26, Tina Baker, 40, Rashid Plummer, 25, and Heidi Bendoratis, 40, were also charged with two counts of forcible confinement along with numerous other charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central East Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext 2732 or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.