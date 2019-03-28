Hamilton’s Around the Bay Road Race to take place Sunday, road closures in effect

The 125th Around The Bay Road Race will take place this weekend in Hamilton.

About 10,000 people are expected to compete in either the 30-kilometre or five-kilometre race.

In order to accommodate the race route, road closures will be in effect for most of Sunday.

York Boulevard will be closed from Plains Road to Queen Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from Queen Street to Bay Street from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bay Street will also be closed from York Boulevard to King Street between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., and the eastbound side of the Burlington Street overpass will be closed from Parkdale Avenue to Woodward Avenue between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

The 30-kilometre race starts at 9:30 a.m. on York Boulevard at Bay Street North, while the five-kilometre contest begins at 9:45 a.m. in front of FirstOntario Centre. Both races finish inside of the arena.

Typically, the average high for late March is around 4 C. Environment Canada is calling for a high of only 2 C on Sunday with sunshine.

The race is the oldest long-distance road race in North America and has been happening since 1894. Recommended spots for spectators to view the race can be found on its website.

