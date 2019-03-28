High-pressure Dallas Stars latest test for Edmonton Oilers

After scoring eight goals against the L.A. Kings on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers face a much stingier opponent Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Dallas Stars come to town, having allowed three goals of fewer in 17 of their last 18 games. They have three shutouts in that span and are coming off a 2-1 win over Calgary on Wednesday.

“They’re the best reload team in the west,” said Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock. “You’re under constant pressure from the backside.

“If you’re not prepared to play a simple, north game, they’ll eat you up.”

The Oilers have gone 10-5-3 in their last 18 games but are creeping towards being officially eliminated from playoff contention. They sit seven points behind Colorado for the final playoff spot in the west with six games remaining.

The Oilers expected lineup against Dallas is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Kassian

Gambardella – Nugent-Hopkins – Chiasson

Rieder – Cave – Gagner

Lucic – Brodziak – Currie

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Russell

Sekera – Benning

Koskinen

Forward Jujhar Khaira could return to action Saturday against Anaheim.

The Oilers and Stars are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.