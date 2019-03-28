Boy, 8, dies after he was struck by car in Ville-Émard

Residents near Laurendeau Street and Woodland Avenue are in shock after an eight-year-old boy died from his injuries after being struck by a car in Ville-Émard.

Montreal police got a call about child who was hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, they found the boy laying on the street.

The boy was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries early Thursday morning.

“Just heartbreak,” says Susan Shattuck, who lives not far from where the collision happened. “I’m a parent and I can’t imagine what everyone is feeling — the parent, the family and the person who caused the accident.”

“It’s just a terrible, terrible thing.”

Police say the child was attempting to cross Laurendeau from east to west. A car, driven by a 56-year-old woman and moving southbound on the same street, struck the child.

The collision happened near a school and a park in a residential area. Some residents say they are surprised that this would happen in what is a generally considered to be a safe neighbourhood.

“We’ve got a speed limit of 30 kilometres an hour everywhere,” René Jones told Global News. “They put speed bumps so I’m really surprised.”

Police don’t believe speed was a factor and the collision happened only a few feet away from a stop sign.

Jones says drivers must be extra careful in residential neighbourhoods, especially when there are lots of kids around. He had a close call a few years ago.

“I was driving very, very slowly near a big park in the neighbourhood and I just missed a kid coming from a driveway,” he said. “I’m glad nothing happened to the kid — I didn’t want that on my conscience.”

Police are investigating. They say charges against the driver are unlikely.