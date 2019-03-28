Traffic
March 28, 2019 10:48 am
Updated: March 28, 2019 1:59 pm

Man seriously injured in collision outside St. Thomas

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Officers say a vehicle left the roadway and hit a hydro pole.

OPP
Charges are pending after an early-morning collision somewhere between St. Thomas and Talbotville.

Elgin OPP say they responded to Sunset Drive north of Major Line around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday along with crews from the Southwold Fire Department and St. Thomas Elgin Paramedics.

The 58-year-old man who was behind the wheel was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics in serious condition.

Investigators say his condition changed to life-threatening once at hospital.

He was the only person in the vehicle. Officers say charges are pending the completion of the investigation.

Investigators closed Sunset Drive between Major Line and Hwy. 3 until roughly 1 p.m. Thursday.

