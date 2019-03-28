Woman arrested, 2nd suspect still at large in Mississauga hit-and-run investigation

Peel Regional Police say they have arrested a 33-year-old woman wanted in connection with an alleged hit-and-run that injured five people outside a Mississauga nightclub last December.

Police said a fight broke out between several people inside the &Company Resto Bar on Dec. 23 at 2:48 a.m. at Enfield Place and Kariya Drive.

Authorities said the altercation continued outside where one of the men involved got behind the wheel of a vehicle and drove onto the sidewalk striking five people.

Police said a 23-year-old woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The four other victims suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said the suspect and a woman in the passenger seat fled the scene.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Michael Polynice of Toronto on Dec. 27. He is wanted for aggravated assault, two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm and one count of fail to stop. He is still at large.

The passenger in the vehicle, Nicole Bergsma of St. Charles, Ont., turned herself in on Thursday.

She is charged with five counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and one count of failure to comply with recognizance.

Anyone with information is urged to call the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.