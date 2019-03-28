‘It tears a person apart’: Sean Leckie pleads for information about his mother’s murder

“I want you to put yourself in my situation,” says Sean Leckie, the son of a London woman who was found dead in her south-London apartment little more than a decade ago.

“I want you to think about what that does… to an eight-year-old person who, over the course of 10 years, has not had that loving mother.”

London police recently revealed new information about the death of 25-year-old Lisa Leckie. The mother of two was found in her third-floor apartment on Southdale Road East, March 24, 2009, by her common-law husband. Their nine-month-old son was found unharmed in his crib.

On Friday, police said Leckie died from asphyxiation and that her killer left a typewritten note, which they say indicates the killing wasn’t random and that she was targeted by someone she knew.

Her oldest son, now 18 years old, hopes new information — and his pleas — will reinvigorate the police investigation into Leckie’s death.

“Ten years have passed, and you forget a lot of things,” he admits. “I can’t even remember her voice, and that just breaks my heart.”

But what he does remember is that his mother would do anything to make him happy.

“Back when I was that age, I really liked the idea of picnics and eating outside, so we would go to the park and I was super into bugs and I’d catch all the bugs, and then we’d eat a picnic, and it was like a once-a-month, twice-a-month thing that we do. That really sticks out to me,” he explained.

“That was her core goal, to make her children happy.”

A relentless pursuit of her sons’ joy is part of the reason Sean has a hard time understanding how someone could kill his mother, who he describes as “kind” and “well-meaning.” He also has a hard time understanding how someone could hold onto information that could help police solve the case.

“It tears a person apart. I know it’s torn us [the family] apart, and we didn’t even do anything wrong.”

A self-described “mother’s boy,” Sean has dozens of photos on his laptop of the two of them together. He believes her murder is the reason he struggles with mild depression.

London police issue new footage in decade-long murder investigation

London police have released surveillance footage recorded the night before Lisa Leckie was found dead in her south-end apartment. Investigators are looking to speak with the man seen in the video. Leckie’s death in late March of 2009 has spurred a decade-long homicide investigation.

“It feels like it’s been 10 years but at the same time, I feel like it was just the other day that I saw her, walking around the apartment, making breakfast with her. Those memories will fade, but they never go away.”

Leckie is now opening up about his mom shortly after London police released a video — featuring himself — in a bid for new information.

“It astounds me that at this point, 10 years down the line, nothing has come forth that has significantly impacted the case… I need someone to step forward, quite frankly, and so does the rest of my family.”

Anyone with information about Lisa Leckie’s death is urged to contact London police’s Major Crimes Section at 519-661-5674 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).