Unsolved Lisa Leckie murder investigation reaches 10-year anniversary

As her unsolved death approaches its 10-year anniversary, London police are hoping to shed new light on the murder case of 25-year-old Lisa Leckie.

The young mother of two was found dead in her third-floor apartment on Southdale Road by her common-law husband, who was coming home from work shortly before 7 a.m. on March 24, 2009. Nearly a decade later, investigators still haven’t found her killer.

Det. Sgt. Alex Krygsman will be speaking at a news conference scheduled for Friday at 11:15 a.m., which will also feature a video message from Leckie’s now 18-year-old son.

According to the London Free Press, her younger nine-month-old son had been found safe in his crib.

London police ruled the death a homicide, and it remains one of their most recent unsolved murder cases.

The shooting death of 39-year-old Anthony Manning about a month-a-half later also remains unsolved, but London police have laid charges in every other death that was ruled a homicide over the past 10 years.

They’re hoping Friday’s news conference will reinvigorate their search for Leckie’s killer.