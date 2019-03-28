Calgary traffic: ‘Extreme’ delays expected while 9 Avenue S.W. reduced to 1 lane
Emergency water repairs are expected to cause major traffic delays in Calgary’s downtown west end.
Starting on Thursday at 9 a.m., 9 Avenue S.W. will be reduced to one lane at 14 Street S.W.
A tweet from the City of Calgary said the delays in the area will be “extreme” and recommends drivers use alternate routes if they can.
Chris McGeachy from the City of Calgary’s roads department says the work is being done to fix a leak.
The closure is expected to wrap up at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 31.
“We try to schedule these things [during] off-peak periods and on the weekends,” McGeachy explained. “The scope of the work this weekend just required we needed that extra day.”
“If extra time is needed, we don’t anticipate that, but if extra time is needed, we’ll be sure to communicate it with the public well in advance,” he added.
